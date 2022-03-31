Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

