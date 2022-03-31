Investors Buy Large Volume of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,953 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,600% compared to the average daily volume of 1,291 call options.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,687. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 225,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,976,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,324 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,024.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.