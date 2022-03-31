StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $760.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

