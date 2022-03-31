StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $760.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.