Traders Buy Large Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Put Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,049 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,073% compared to the average daily volume of 260 put options.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.