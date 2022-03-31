StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STERIS (NYSE:STE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

STE stock opened at $245.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in STERIS by 6,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,152,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 7,191.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

