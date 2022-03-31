Brown Advisory Inc. Has $20.92 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

