Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 9,363 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after buying an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,341.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $204.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

