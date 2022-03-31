Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 9,502 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $108,318,000 after purchasing an additional 121,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after purchasing an additional 208,558 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

