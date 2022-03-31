Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

