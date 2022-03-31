Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $214.66 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $227.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

