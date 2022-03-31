Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 482 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $346.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.24. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.17 and a fifty-two week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

