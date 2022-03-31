Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

