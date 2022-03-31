BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

