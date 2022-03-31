S&U (LON:SUS) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

S&U (LON:SUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,660 ($34.84) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

LON SUS opened at GBX 2,406.80 ($31.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,546.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,693.05. The stock has a market cap of £292.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. S&U has a 52 week low of GBX 2,150 ($28.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.64). The company has a current ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.37), for a total value of £405,000 ($530,521.35).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

