Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 33.8% in March

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,031,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of STMH opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

