Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

NYSE HASI opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $5,332,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

