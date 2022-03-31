Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Serica Energy stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

