Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) to Sell

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

SOVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

