Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
