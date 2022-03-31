Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

