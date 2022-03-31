CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

CTMX stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $181.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 330,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

