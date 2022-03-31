Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

