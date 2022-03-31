Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NAR stock opened at GBX 51.90 ($0.68) on Thursday. Northamber has a 1 year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.13 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.86.
Northamber Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.