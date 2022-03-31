Northamber plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:NAR)

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NAR stock opened at GBX 51.90 ($0.68) on Thursday. Northamber has a 1 year low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.13 million and a PE ratio of 41.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.86.

Northamber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

