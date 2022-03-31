Insider Buying: Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Director Buys 1,587 Shares of Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) Director David B. Kunin acquired 1,587 shares of Nortech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $16,076.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nortech Systems stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $26.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.29. Nortech Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.11% of Nortech Systems worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

