Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 22,182 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.