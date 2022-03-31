Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 22,182 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.
- On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.
- On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
