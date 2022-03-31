Stephen Balog Acquires 3,258 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$544,712.52.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.97.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

