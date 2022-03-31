Analyzing Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorsport Games and Gitlab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 1.92 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Gitlab $252.65 million 30.89 -$155.14 million N/A N/A

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gitlab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Gitlab shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Gitlab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -294.13% -73.08% -59.29% Gitlab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Motorsport Games and Gitlab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gitlab 0 1 9 0 2.90

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 870.87%. Gitlab has a consensus target price of $97.56, suggesting a potential upside of 80.99%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Gitlab.

Summary

Gitlab beats Motorsport Games on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

