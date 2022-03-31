Contrasting Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47% Vicarious Surgical N/A -779.00% -17.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.95 $35.11 million $2.18 8.94 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$7.27 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lakeland Industries presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.23%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 169.31%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

