Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $230.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $176.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $201.79. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

