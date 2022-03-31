Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $105.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $2,476,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,812 shares of company stock worth $8,851,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.87. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.42 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

