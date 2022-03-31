StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

SPR stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $50,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

