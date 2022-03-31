Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of SNV opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

