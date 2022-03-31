SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of SM opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.16 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $392,160.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,281,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

