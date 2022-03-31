Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG opened at $186.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average of $195.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $159.51 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

