Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

