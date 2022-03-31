Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.14.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $304.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

