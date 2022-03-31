Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

