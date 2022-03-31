Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

