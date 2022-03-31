Janney Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

FTI stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.