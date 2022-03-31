XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

