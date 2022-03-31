Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

