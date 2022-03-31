Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 292,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,648,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Grab alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.