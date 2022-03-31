AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.78 and last traded at $92.19. Approximately 4,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,152.62 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.