Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.81

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$45.81 and last traded at C$45.81, with a volume of 1732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$520.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.85.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 741.57%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.