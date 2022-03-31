iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 638,184 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $50.13.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

