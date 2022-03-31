MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.34. MarketWise shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2,077 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

