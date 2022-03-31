MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.34. MarketWise shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2,077 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
