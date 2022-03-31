Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $378,600.00.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
ACEL opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
