Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $378,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

ACEL opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

