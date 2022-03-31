Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.40 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.