Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

