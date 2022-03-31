Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after buying an additional 285,693 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,503,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,543,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,234,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

