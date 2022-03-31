Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Craig Vosburg Sells 1,561 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $362.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.23 and a 200 day moving average of $352.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

